Man accused of planning murder of Jenna Hernandez found guilty

CORPUS CHRISTI - The man accused of planning the killing of 16-year-old Jenna Hernandez has been found guilty this Thursday.

Johnny Lee Davis faces anywhere from 2 to 20 years in prison.

Davis was accused of the solicitation of murder of Jenna Hernandez.

Hernandez was found dead in Red Fish Bay in Aransas Pass with a bullet wound to her head in 2012.

Police say they expect a lot more information to come out during this phase.

