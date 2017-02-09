KIII
Man accused of planning murder of Jenna Hernandez found guilty

Kiii Staff , KIII 2:02 PM. CST February 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI - The man accused of planning the killing of 16-year-old Jenna Hernandez has been found guilty this Thursday.
 
Johnny Lee Davis faces anywhere from 2 to 20 years in prison.
 
Davis was accused of the solicitation of murder of Jenna Hernandez.
 
Hernandez was found dead in Red Fish Bay in Aransas Pass with a bullet wound to her head in 2012.
 
Police say they expect a lot more information to come out during this phase. 
 

