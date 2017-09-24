Man accused of running over eldery woman headed to court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Monday, the man accused of killing an elderly woman in a Walmart parking lot will appear in court.

34-year-old, Cody Callison is charged with intoxicated manslaughter after he allegedly ran over a 74-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Flour Bluff Walmart.

Last Monday, Ina Klien, 214th District Court Judge increased his bond to $100,000, the judge also gave Callison no bond on an unrelated case that he failed to show up for a few months ago.

