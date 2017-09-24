KIII
Man accused of running over eldery woman headed to court

Court date is set for Cody Callison, he is charged with intoxicated manslaughter after after he allegedly ran over elderly woman in parking lot.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Monday, the man accused of killing an elderly woman in a Walmart parking lot will appear in court.

34-year-old, Cody Callison is charged with intoxicated manslaughter after he allegedly ran over a 74-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Flour Bluff Walmart.

Last Monday, Ina Klien, 214th District Court Judge increased his bond to $100,000, the judge also gave Callison no bond on an unrelated case that he failed to show up for a few months ago. 

