ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - A Rockport man accused in the trafficking of a 9-year old girl has been released from jail after posting $5 million dollars bond.

Investigators say 55-year old David Wills and Losoya Wills sexually assaulted the girl in Brownsville back in 2012.

The indictment states Losoya would visit Wills in Rockport with the girl so he could continue sexually assaulting her for money.

The abuse continued for roughly three years until 2015. If convicted, Wills and Losoya face up to life in prison.

