Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of a babysitter

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A San Diego man is facing sexual assault charges after he allegedly attacked a babysitter at a residence in the 1000 block of Craig Street in Alice.

22-year-old Justin Moreida was arrested after police said he confronted the victim while she was on a babysitting assignment. She said she recently got a protective order against Moreida.

During the confrontation, the victim said Moreida began to beat her and then sexually assault her.

Moreida was charged with aggravated sexual assault. He has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

