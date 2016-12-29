Man arrested after late night shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One local man is facing serious charges after detectives say he shot another man. That shooting happened late last night after 10:30 at a home on Coleman near the Crosstown Expressway.

Detectives say a man in his 20s shot another man in the leg. The victim was transported to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter has been arrested for aggravated assault.