Man arrested after late night shooting

One local man is facing serious charges after detectives say he shot another man.

KIII 8:18 AM. CST December 29, 2016

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One local man is facing serious charges after detectives say he shot another man. That shooting happened  late last night after 10:30 at a home on Coleman near the Crosstown Expressway.

Detectives say a man in his 20s shot another man in the leg. The victim was transported to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The shooter has been arrested for aggravated assault.

 


