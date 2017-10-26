KIII
Man arrested after shooting three-year-old in eye with BB gun

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An 18-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a three-year-old girl in the eye with a BB gun.

Moses Aguilar's girlfriend said he was trying to scare the girl with the air from the gun but did not realize a BB was in the chamber. The three-year-old was rushed to Driscoll Children's Hospital for treatment.

Aguilar has been charged with suspicion of injury to a child.

