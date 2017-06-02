Man arrested for attempting to kill, chop up his ex and children

BEE COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - An Odessa man is in the Bee County Jail on charges that he tried to kill his estranged girlfriend and their two children by cutting them up and disposing of their bodies.

Beeville police said 34-year-old Brian Campbell was inspired by the cable TV show Dexter.

Investigators said Campbell showed up to his old girlfriend's home at 2 a.m. Wednesday and when a man opened the door, Campbell pinned the man on the ground with a machete. He asked where his ex and his children were and the man said at a hospital.

Campbell left but could not find them.

Authorities said he returned to kill the man but police stopped him. He is being held on four counts of attempted murder and aggravated burglary. His bond was set at more than $1 million.

Beeville police said Campbell was tired of paying what he thought was too much child support and decided the only way he could live a civilized life was to kill all of them.

