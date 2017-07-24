Man arrested for causing a scene in church

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police said 30-year-old Kyle Broadstreet was arrested Sunday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on a number of charges.

It was just before 4 p.m. when church officials said Broadstreet walked into the church on Williams Drive. They thought he was just there to pray, but he bagan to cause a scene.

First, officials said Broadstreet put his feet on the pew. Then he allegedly cursed at church staff. Last, he put on a church robe and began to take off his clothing.

When police arrived at the church, they said Broadstreet began to grope himself. He then charged the officers. That's when they used a Taser on him and took him into custody.

Broadstreet has been charged with public intoxication, criminal trespassing, public lewdness and resisting arrest.

