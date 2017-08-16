Man arrested for westside bomb scare

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New water rates
-
Solar Eclipse: What you need to know
-
Copano Bay fishing pier closing
-
District Court rulings impact on District 27
-
Police respond to bomb scare
-
New advice watching solar eclipse: put down your smartphone
-
Suspect in shooting homicide turns self in
-
Renaming Robert E. Lee Road in Austin
-
G-P Has Something To Prove
-
Rollerblading Nuns along the Bayfront
More Stories
-
City council to begin process of renaming Robert E. Lee RoadAug 15, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
-
Trump's comments may threaten Charlottesville legal caseAug 16, 2017, 3:53 p.m.
-
A.B. Quintanilla taken into custody at child support hearingAug 16, 2017, 11:35 a.m.