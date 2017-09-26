Man arrested in Leopard fatal shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 27-year-old Romualdo Gonzalez has been arrested on charges related to the Murder of a 23-year-old Gilbert Trevino.

Gonzalez is being held with a $1,000,000 bond for Murder as well as a $100,000 bond for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The fatal shooting took place late Monday night at the Economy Inn on Leopard Street.

Gonzalez was transported to the City Detention Center.

