Man arrested in Leopard fatal shooting

Corpus Christi Police make an arrest in a fatal shooting along Leopard Street.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:31 PM. CDT September 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 27-year-old Romualdo Gonzalez has been arrested on charges related to the Murder of a 23-year-old Gilbert Trevino.
Gonzalez is being held with a $1,000,000 bond for Murder as well as a $100,000 bond for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
 
The fatal shooting took place late Monday night at the Economy Inn on Leopard Street. 
 
Gonzalez was transported to the City Detention Center. 
 

