Man arrested in Leopard fatal shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 27-year-old Romualdo Gonzalez has been arrested on charges related to the Murder of a 23-year-old Gilbert Trevino.
Gonzalez is being held with a $1,000,000 bond for Murder as well as a $100,000 bond for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
The fatal shooting took place late Monday night at the Economy Inn on Leopard Street.
Gonzalez was transported to the City Detention Center.
