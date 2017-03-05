KIII
Man Arrested in Live Oak Co. Fair Stabbing

KIII 11:46 AM. CST March 05, 2017

GEORGE WEST (KIII NEWS) - Michael Brandon Niembro is facing murder charges for the fatal stabbing of his brother at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds. 

Robert Davidson was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the stabbing. 

