Close Man Arrested in Live Oak Co. Fair Stabbing KIII 11:46 AM. CST March 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GEORGE WEST (KIII NEWS) - Michael Brandon Niembro is facing murder charges for the fatal stabbing of his brother at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds. Robert Davidson was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the stabbing. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Man Arrested in Live Oak Co. Fair Stabbing Mar. 5, 2017, 11:46 a.m. Water Disinfectant Conversion Happening Tomorrow Mar. 5, 2017, 9:32 a.m. Trump resumes Twitter attacks on Obama over Russia Mar. 5, 2017, 7:44 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs