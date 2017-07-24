Man arrested in local church

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rockport man released on $5 million dollar bond
-
Neighborhood speeders
-
Texas Lawmakers react to suspected immigrant smuggling incident in San Antonio
-
Hot Truck Tragedy: KENS 5 Eyewitness News team coverage - 7/23/17 @ 10 p.m.
-
Ethics Complaint Filed Against Mark Scott
-
Couple injured in car accident
-
South Texas Gardener: White Vinegar
-
Family responds after deputy fired for role in deadly Denny's beating
-
Thousands of folks attend Food Truck Summer Fest
-
Truck driver in San Antonio smuggling tragedy appears in federal court
More Stories
-
Man arrested for causing a scene in churchJul 24, 2017, 7:16 p.m.
-
Bealls store in La Palmera Mall closing its doorsJul 24, 2017, 7:14 p.m.
-
Discovery Channel's 'Shark Week' to feature TAMUCC…Jul 24, 2017, 7:11 p.m.