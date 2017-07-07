Man arrested in three year old Jim Wells County homicide case

(Photo: Alice Echo News)

JIM WELLS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A three year old murder case in Jim Wells County has been resulted in an arrest. According to the Alice Echo News, 33-year old Rene Adan Villagran was taken to the Jim Wells County Jail on Friday after being arrested and charged with the murder of 33-year old Erica Gonzalez. She was killed back on April 8, 2014 in Rancho Alegra along the 1500 block of Elvira Street.

The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office with the help of the Texas Rangers were able to follow up leads and make the arrest. Accoridng to the Echo, bond for Villagran’s has been set at $250,000 for the murder charge.

Gonzalez died from a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital where she was declared brain dead. Shortly after the murder, Erica's family and friends celebrated her life and the donation of her organs to give others a new life. She left behind 5 children.

