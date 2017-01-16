Man arrested with compressed cocaine during routine traffic stop

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police arrested 28-year-old Norberto Lozano around 3:40 a.m. Monday for possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Ormond.

A police officer conducted a traffic stop on a green Honda Civic for an inoperable driver-side brake light. The officer noticed an odor of marijuana from the vehicle and removed the driver, who was the only occupant. The officer found a small black tin box with what the officer believed was black tar heroin and compressed white pills inside the vehicle while he attempted to locate the origin of the marijuana odor.

The officer believed the pills looked like Xanax but noticed the pills did not have the numerical markings. After conducting some field tests on the pills, the officer believed the pills were compressed cocaine.

Lozano was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The officer impounded the vehicle and delivered Lozano to the City Detention Center.

