Man arrives in Coastal Bend just in time to be stranded by Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's been nearly five months since Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend and many are still struggling to get their lives back on track -- including one man who has taken up residence in a Flour Bluff parking lot.

"I got here about the 12th or 13th of August," Mark Dickerhoof said.

A couple of weeks later, Dickerhoof and his dog Rockstar found themselves in the middle of Hurricane Harvey, losing their mobile home in the storm.

"Wiped everything out," he said. "Took it out to sea or wherever, you know. So I wound up homeless with my dog and my truck and my utility trailer."

Since then they have been living in the parking lot of a shopping center at Waldron Road and SPID in Flour Bluff.

"I've just been living hand to mouth, going to these ministries that feed, and soup kitchens just like the rest of the homeless," Dickerhoof said. "Just basically homeless."

It's a title he says does not describe him.

Dickerhoof is a motorcycle mechanic from Colorado. He said he moved to Corpus Christi hoping to open a repair shop, and now he's just hoping for a job to help him eventually find a place to live.

"Just to get started, you know? That's all I need," Dickerhoof said. "Just something where I can get my business going. Maybe an ad in the Thrify Nickle and an ad here and there."

In the meantime, Dickerhoof plays drums at a church with a Christian group; he helps out a local gym in exchange for the use of the facilities like a shower; and he ministers to the homeless.

"I've learned that you can be on top of the world one day and you can be in the basement," Dickerhoof said.

At 62 years of age, Dickerhoof said he's not looking for a handout but a "hand up," saying there's nothing like independence and work to set a person straight.

If you would like to help Dickerhoof, you can find him in his green truck at Waldron Road and SPID in the Fallas parking lot.

