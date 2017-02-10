KIII
Man back in court for probation violation

KIII STAFF , KIII 10:49 PM. CST February 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man accused of violating parole after pleading guilty to a charge of injury to a child was back in court Friday. 31-year-old Pete Valdez was captured in Oklahoma last week. His attorney says he was there for work. 
 
Valdez is currently serving a seven year deferred adjudication probation. It means he could avoid a conviction if he completes probation. Prosecutors are trying to get that probation revoked. They say he reached out to the two child victims, breaking an agreement. 
 
Valdez's bail has been set at $100,000. 
 

