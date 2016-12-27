Man breaks into church, crashes police cars
A 61-year-old man is accused of causing over $10,000 in damage to a church on Waldron Road, and then striking two Corpus Christi Police Department patrol cars with his vehicle before officers were able to arrest him Monday morning.
KIII 5:24 PM. CST December 27, 2016
