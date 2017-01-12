Man charged with Breanna Wood's murder back in court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 26-year-old Joseph Tejeda was back in court again Thursday to receive a court appointed attorney.

Tejeda is the man charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, who had gone missing in October of 2016. He was already in jail on an unrelated charge when police charged him with Wood's murder.

Tejeda's bond was set at $1 million for the charge of murder.

(© 2017 KIII)