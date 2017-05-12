Man charged with murder in store beating violated parole

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - From the Nueces county jail.

34-year old Anthony Richardson has been indicted on a charge of murder in the death of a co-worker at a west side Walmart.

Detectives say Richardson attacked 63-year old John Harley inside the store on Greenwood and SPID. Richardson is accused of punching Harley --causing him to fall from a ladder-- and then stomping on his head.

Harley died from his injuries a few days later. Grand jurors indicted the 34-year old yesterday on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

He was also wanted on a parole violation in Arkansas.

Richardson remains in jail in lieu of $325,000 dollars bond.

