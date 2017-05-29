Man charged with possession after traffic stop

JIM WELLS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Out of Jim Wells County.

A man is facing serious charges after detectives found him with cocaine. Guillermo Cavazos, Jr. was arrested Thursday following a traffic stop.

Detectives say they found two guns, cocaine, meth, and pills inside Cavazos' car.

Cavazos has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

