Man charged with possession after traffic stop

KIII 5:03 AM. CDT May 30, 2017

JIM WELLS COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Out of Jim Wells County.
 
A man is facing serious charges after detectives found him with cocaine. Guillermo Cavazos, Jr. was arrested Thursday following a traffic stop.
 
 Detectives say they found two guns, cocaine, meth, and pills inside Cavazos' car.
 
Cavazos has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

