Man charged with sexual assault of a child sent to prison

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man accused of violating parole after pleading no contest to a charge of sexual assault to a child was sent to prison Wednesday.

31-year-old Pete Valdez was in court for a hearing to revoke his probation. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for violating his probation by getting a DWI and leaving the county.

Valdez was captured in Oklahoma back on Feb. 2 after a warrant for his arrest was issued in late January.

