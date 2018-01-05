Man convicted for smuggling immigrant in toolbox resulting in death

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One man was convicted Friday for smuggling an undocumented immigrant inside of a toolbox, resulting in their death.

45-year-old Juan Escobedo-Moreno appeared in court and admitted to human smuggling. The immigrant was found dead after being trapped in a toolbox measuring only 30 inches long, 26 inches wide, and 16 inches deep.

Escobedo-Moreno's trial has been set for April 9 and he could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV