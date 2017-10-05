Man convicted in death of construction workers set up GoFundMe Account to pay resitution

The families of two highway workers killed by a drunk driver in 2014 are outraged the man convicted in the deaths set up a gofundme account to help pay court-ordered restitution.

According to the Caller Times, Jan Michael Delgado, 22 created the account asking for donations to pay of the $10,000 he owed the victim's families. Delgado was sentenced to a 10 year suspended prison term after he was convicted on two counts of manslaughter in connection with the deaths of Jimmy Joe Broadstreet, 54 and and James Greenin, 39.

The GoFundMe account was deleted Tuesday. No money was raised while it was open.

