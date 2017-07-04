Man crashes car into apartment complex

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man has been arrested this morning after he drove his car into an apartment complex.

That accident happened around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Cimarron Court Apartments on Cimarron and Lipes.

Detectives say the man, in his 20s, was driving under the influence when he went through the gate and crashed into a patio of one of the units.

The man --who has not been identified-- was arrested. He faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.

