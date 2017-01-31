Man crashes through gate at local plant

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -
A truly wild scene Tuesday evening at a local industrial plant near the International Airport. Officials say a vehicle crashed through the main gate at the Shoup Plant on McKinzie just after 5 PM.
The man inside that vehicle was initially believed to be armed with a shotgun. He ran into the plant and at one point he stole a golf cart to make his way through the facility. Officials say he then stole a company truck and tried to bust through another gate to escape.
Ultimately law officers caught up to him and took him into custody. Officials believe the man was intoxicated.
