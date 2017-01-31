Man crashes through gate at local plant

A truly wild scene Tuesday evening at a local industrial plant near the International Airport. Officials say a vehicle crashed through the main gate at the Shoup Plant on McKinzie just after 5 PM.

The man inside that vehicle was initially believed to be armed with a shotgun. He ran into the plant and at one point he stole a golf cart to make his way through the facility. Officials say he then stole a company truck and tried to bust through another gate to escape.

Ultimately law officers caught up to him and took him into custody. Officials believe the man was intoxicated.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -