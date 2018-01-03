Man dead after rollover accident in Sandia

SANDIA, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - One person is dead and another injured after a rollover accident in Sandia.

That crash happened Wednesday night at 11 just outside the Lagarto Volunteer Fire Department. Officials say a man and woman were driving when their car rolled over and the man was ejected from the vehicle.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene. Officials say the woman was transported by Halo flight to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital.

Her injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest.

