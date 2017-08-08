Man dies after being found floating on Mustang Island

A 27-year-old Garland man was pronounced dead after he was found floating in the water near Mustang Island State Park.



The incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday when a passerby found Douglas Guzman unresponsive in the water.

It is not known how long he was in the water. The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office said it was an apparent drowning, but they are waiting for a toxicology report.

Guzman was taken to Bay Area-Corpus Christi Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

