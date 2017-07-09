Man dies after crashing motorcycle

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 47-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Sunday.

Corpus Christi Police said the biker lost control and hit a guardrail on the Highway-37 access road near N.P.I.D.

Officers are not sure if he was wearing his helmet and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.



