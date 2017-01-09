KIII
Close

Man dies after crashing truck into house overnight

One man is dead Monday morning after crashing his truck into a home in the 1700 block of Horne Rd.

KIII 8:32 AM. CST January 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One man is dead following an overnight accident. 

Just before midnight Monday, a pick up truck slammed into a home on Horne Rd. near Shaw St. Neighbors say they heard speeding from the street just before hearing the impact of the truck hitting the house. 

When crews arrived on scene the man who has not been identified was pronounced dead. Police tell 3 News that the house was vacant. There were no other reported injuries. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories