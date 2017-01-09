Man dies after crashing truck into house overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One man is dead following an overnight accident.

Just before midnight Monday, a pick up truck slammed into a home on Horne Rd. near Shaw St. Neighbors say they heard speeding from the street just before hearing the impact of the truck hitting the house.

When crews arrived on scene the man who has not been identified was pronounced dead. Police tell 3 News that the house was vacant. There were no other reported injuries.