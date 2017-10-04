Man dies after falling from structure at Valero plant

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For the second time this week, a person has lost their life due to falling from a structure.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Wednesday that 52-year-old Ezequeil Guzman of San Antonio died after falling from a structure at the Valero West plant.

On Sunday, a 21-year-old man died after falling from a grain elevator on Up River Road.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is investigating both deaths.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV