Man donates warm clothes to Salvation Army

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With cold weather on the way, it's good to hear about people thinking of those who need help. Our Brian Burns reports on a man from Alice who brought some warm clothing to hand out to the homeless at the Salvation Army.
