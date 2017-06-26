Man drowns while fishing in Nueces River

NUECES COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police dive team recovered the body of a missing man after his friends say he was pulled into the current of the Nueces River Monday morning.

Officials say the man was out fishing with 6-to-7 other people when two of the men started to cross the River to find an alligator they believed they had shot. That's when one of the men became distressed and was pulled under the current. His friends called 911 and the Annaville Fire Department launched their boat. The Nueces County Sheriff's Office lead the search from the shore.

Ultimately the CCPD Dive Team located the man's body 9-feet underwater 6-hours after he went missing.

