Man enters guilty plea in fatal shooting

NUECES COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - One of three men accused in a fatal shooting last year in the Robstown area has entered a plea. 37-year-old Jimmy Salinas plead guilty to one count of murder in the shooting death of 38-year-old Esteban Rivera.

It was in October of last year when Rivera was shot outside of his home in the 3800 Block of County Road 69. Authorities believe Rivera was texting with a woman. Police say when the woman arrived at his home she was with three other people who claimed Rivera owned them money.

A fight is said to have ensued and Rivera was shot in the back twice. Two other suspects, Julian Vela and Jasmine Hernandez, are awaiting murder trials.

As for Salinas - he will be sentenced next week. He is expected to be sentenced to about twenty years in prison.

