Man gets 14-year sentence for band director's death

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Luis Garza plead guilty Monday morning to causing the car accident that claimed the life of Veterans Memorial High School Band Director Jesus Lopez.

Garza was sentenced to 14 years in prison with parole.

It was September of 2015 when Garza's truck struck Lopez's car as he was leaving the school parking lot. Lopez was killed at the scene. Police said Garza had his daughter with him at the time of the crash and that he was speeding. Alcohol was not a factor.

