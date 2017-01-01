Man Hit by Car Sunday Morning Taken to the Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police arrested 21 year old Jacob Vidal (5/21/1995) for Intoxicated Assault after he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Staples and Williams Sunday morning.

Corpus Christi Police responded to a vehicle crash at 4:30am at the intersection of Staples and Williams that involved a pedestrian. Officers determined that Vidal, a 26 year old man, and a 23 year old man had all been in the same vehicle when the 26 year old man became upset and left the vehicle. Officers learned that Vidal was the driver of the gray 2013 Kia Forte and began to go in circles in the intersection until the vehicle hit the 26 year old man with the vehicle. The 26 year old man was rushed to the hospital by ambulance and Officers believe the 26 year old man had at least one broken bone but is expected to live.