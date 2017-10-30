Man hospitalized in ricin scare

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police and Fire Departments responded to a ricin scare that happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the Palm Bay Village Condommenians.

Captain James Brown of the Corpus Christi Fire Department has confirmed that a 16-year-old male allegedly ingested a liquid concentrated form of ricin.

Brown said the man was transported to Bay Area Hospital while HazMat crews quarantined the unit the man lived inside.

HazMat crews are also at the hospital to make sure the incident does not spread and to treat the medics who transported the man.

It is confirmed that four people are being treated which are the original victim and three family members.

The condition is still unknown for the male but stay with 3News as we will keep you updated.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV