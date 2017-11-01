Man in critical condition following rollover northwest of CCIA

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Troopers say the driver of a suv drifted into a ditch, flipped and hit a tree along Clark Wood and Sedwick just before 7 a.m. A woman pulled over to help that man but a passing truck hit her car and drove off. The woman was uninjured. The man inside the suv was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in critical condition. Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

