Man in critical condition following rollover northwest of CCIA

This Wednesday morning accident involved a separate truck that ended up driving off. Troopers are looking for that driver.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 9:06 AM. CDT November 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Troopers say the driver of a suv drifted into a ditch, flipped and hit a tree along Clark Wood and Sedwick just before 7 a.m. A woman pulled over to help that man but a passing truck hit her car and drove off. The woman was uninjured. The man inside the suv was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital in critical condition. Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

