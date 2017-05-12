Man in critical condition following Southside accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Friday evening following a single vehicle accident on the City's Southside.

The crash happened just before 8 PM in the 7200 Block of Lake Placid Drive. Police say the 36-year-old driver of the truck lost control of his vehicle for some reason and collided with a concrete culvert.

The man sustained a serious gash across his body. Police are trying to determine what exactly caused the accident.

