KIII
Close

Man in critical condition following Southside accident

One man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Friday evening following a single vehicle accident on the City's Southside.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:03 PM. CDT May 12, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Friday evening following a single vehicle accident on the City's Southside. 
 
The crash happened just before 8 PM in the 7200 Block of Lake Placid Drive. Police say the 36-year-old driver of the truck lost control of his vehicle for some reason and collided with a concrete culvert. 
 
The man sustained a serious gash across his body. Police are trying to determine what exactly caused the accident. 
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories