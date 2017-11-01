Man in stable condition following rollover northwest of CCIA

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One man is recovering Wednesday night after a series of accidents that happened around 7 a.m. on Sedgwick Drive just off of Clarkwood.

The driver of an SUV veered off the road, rolled his car several times and hit a tree.

A woman pulled over to help that man, but a passing truck hit her car and fled the scene.

Firefighters arrived and rescued the 19-year-old who was trapped underneath his vehicle.

Rescuers transported the man to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital where he remains in stable condition.



Police said seatbelts help save the man's life. Officers also ask if you have any information about the truck that fled the scene to call 361-886-2600.

