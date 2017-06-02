KIII
Close

Man injured after car rolls over 5 times

A man is recovering this morning after being involved in a single vehicle accident.

KIII 7:19 AM. CDT June 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man is in the hospital this morning with a broken leg and other injuries after detectives say he rolled his car 5 times. That accident happened just after 2:30 this morning on Roddfield and Yorktown.

The 36-year old man was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital. Detectives are investigating the cause of the accident. They believe alcohol was involved. 

Detectives say the man --who has not been identified is lucky to be alive.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories