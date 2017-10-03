Man killed in head-on collision, Troopers looking for non-contact vehicle

BISHOP (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that one man was killed in a head-on collision around 5 p.m. Monday on FM 77 near Bishop.

State Troopers said the driver of a pickup truck was forced to slam the brakes to avoid hitting another pickup and swerved into oncoming traffic. He collided head-on with another vehicle.

Troopers said they are now looking for a vehicle that did not make contact with any other vehicles in the crash but was involved and left the scene.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office is not releasing the victim's identity until next of kin have been notified.

