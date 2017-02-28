Man killed in single-vehicle accident on Highway 77

ARMSTRONG, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - One man was killed Monday morning after he ran his vehicle off the roadway on northbound Highway 77, crashing over a bridge and embankment before hitting a tree three miles south of Armstrong, Texas.
Police said a female passenger was taken to Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen.
Officers at the scene said the driver was in the shoulder of Highway 77 when he drove off a small bridge. It is unclear at this time what caused the accident.
