Man killed in single-vehicle accident on Highway 77

ARMSTRONG, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - One man was killed Monday morning after he ran his vehicle off the roadway on northbound Highway 77, crashing over a bridge and embankment before hitting a tree three miles south of Armstrong, Texas.

Police said a female passenger was taken to Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen.

Officers at the scene said the driver was in the shoulder of Highway 77 when he drove off a small bridge. It is unclear at this time what caused the accident.

Photo courtesy Texas Department of Public Safety

