Man killed in Wednesday morning house fire identified

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The identity of the man killed in a house fire last week has been released.

Investigators say 72-year old Calvin Lenz was taken to a San Antonio burn unit with burns on 40-percent of his body.

That blaze broke out at a home on Devon near Brawner Parkway just before 12:30 Wednesday.

Lenz was airlifted to the burn unit where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say a lit cigarette left on a recliner started the fire.

