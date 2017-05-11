Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing in Hebbronville

HEBBRONVILLE (KIII NEWS) - In Jim Hogg County, one man pled guilty Thursday to manslaughter in connection with a 2012 stabbing death.

Steven Escobar was sentenced to 15-years in prison for the fatal stabbing of Robert Lopez. That crime happened back in October of 2012.

An argument at a party reportedly sparked the violence. We're told the processing of DNA evidence caused the trial to be delayed.

© 2017 KIII-TV