Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing in Hebbronville

May 11, 2017

HEBBRONVILLE (KIII NEWS) - In Jim Hogg County, one man pled guilty Thursday to manslaughter in connection with a 2012 stabbing death. 
 
Steven Escobar was sentenced to 15-years in prison for the fatal stabbing of Robert Lopez. That crime happened back in October of 2012.
 
An argument at a party reportedly sparked the violence. We're told the processing of DNA evidence caused the trial to be delayed. 
 
 

