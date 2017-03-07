Man pleads guilty to Shea Parkway double homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One of the men accused in a double homicide last year pleaded guilty Tuesday.

22-year-old Daniel Martinez was charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of 34-year-old Elisabeth Martinez and 32-year-old Eric Rodriguez. He pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery in exchange for two life sentences.

The plea will allow for him to be eligible for parole in 30 years.

The victims were found dead in a car at the Everhart Place Apartments along Shea Parkway last March. 21-year-old Gilbert Ruiz is also accused in the shooting and still remains charged with capital murder.

(© 2017 KIII)