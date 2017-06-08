Man pleads not guilty in fatal Walmart altercation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man accused of fatally beating another man at a Walmart store in Corpus Christi entered a plea of not guilty in court Thursday.

34-year-old Anthony Richardson appeared before Judge Missy Medary and entered a not guilty plea. Richardson is accused of murdering 63-year-old John Harley.

The incident happened in February. Harley was doing after-hours work at the Walmart on Greenwood when he and Richardson allegedly got into a dispute.

In an arrest affidavit Richardson admitted to punching Harley, which caused Harley to fall off a ladder. Harley later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

© 2017 KIII-TV