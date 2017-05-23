Man recovering after being attacked at local gas station

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man is recovering this morning after being stabbed outside a local gas station.

That attack happened around 2:30 at the Texas Star on Baldwin near David Street. Detectives say the 19-year old victim got into a fight with another man when he was stabbed in the stomach.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest

