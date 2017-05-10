Man Remains Hospitalized Following House Fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 72 year old man hospitalized this morning after a fire broke out at the 1600 block of Devon Drive.

investigators say the fire broke out shortly after midnight.

The unidentified man was trapped inside the home with his dog. when two neighbors spotted the smoke. They tried to assist in putting out the flames before crews arrived.

One neighbor says she was still shaken up by what she witnessed. Crews removed the man from his home and say his body was forty percent burned.

His dog was safely removed and is staying with neighbors this morning.

