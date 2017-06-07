Man saves life of choking child in movie theater

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Marcus Lozano was expecting to sit back and watch Wonder Woman in 3D Monday but was interrupted about 30 minutes into the flick.

"I hear a real heavy patting," Lozano said.

From that moment on, Lozano said it was as if everything went into slow motion.

"Four rows behind me I see a man, a woman and a little girl, and the little girl is clearly struggling," Lozano said.

The whole incident lasted only a few seconds, but in that short amount of time.

"I rolled out of my seat, to the right, ran up the stairs and at the same time I'm running up the stairs, the father hands the young girl toward me like an interception, you know," Lozano said. "Before she could hit the ground I scooped my arm around her arm pit, picked her up in the aisle and started doing the Heimlich maneuver on her, right there in front of the aisle. And I just remember saying, 'Please God,' and I put my hand underneath right here, and one, two, and on the third one it came out."

Since the movie was sold out, plenty saw it all happen.

"You never know," CCISD Police Officer Janelle Cantu said. "The people in front of you, behind you, beside you, could be somebody that saves your life."

"Everybody kind of just stopped in that moment and watched this happen, and when it was done everybody clapped," Lozano's friend Stacy Palzer said.

Lozano's actions were heroic, but there's an interesting twist to the story. It was about a month ago that a cousin reminded Lozano how to properly administer the Heimlich maneuver.

"As soon as I left the movie theater I called my cousin Miles and said, 'I just wanted to let you know you helped me save somebody's life tonight,'" Lozano said.

Learning how to administer the Heimlich maneuver is pretty simple.

"Get behind the person, take a closed fist with your thumb out, put it just midline of the body, just above the navel, put your other hand around and you're going to go in and up, in and up," CCFD EMS Director Brandon Stowers said.

