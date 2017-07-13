Man sentenced for 'super aggravated' sexual assault of a 3-year-old

A 49-year-old Corpus Christi man was sentenced to 30 years in jail with no chance of parole after being found guilty of what prosecutors calls the "super aggravated" sexual assault of a three-year-old girl.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 49-year-old Corpus Christi man was sentenced to 30 years in jail with no chance of parole after being found guilty of what prosecutors calls the "super aggravated" sexual assault of a three-year-old girl.

After the three-day trial, Juan Hernandez received his sentence Thursday in the courtroom of Judge Manuel Banales.

The sentencing came after a morning testimony from the unidentified mother of the victim, investigating officers and the Hernandez family.

According to police, the incident happened on July 29 of 2014. Hernandez was convicted of assaulting the three-year-old in the backyard of her home. Investigators found Hernandez' DNA linking him to the assault on the child.

Nueces County Prosecutor Kathy Mills said her office is pleased with the conviction and Thursday's sentence.

"In these cases nobody wins, when a jury comes back and agrees with the facts of a case, that a child has been traumatized in a case like this," Mills said. "But we were satisified with the results. In speaking with the victim's family many times, they're satisfied that the jury did find the defendant guilty."

Hernandez faced a minumum of 25 years to life in prison for the charge.

Hernandez was also arrested in a shaken baby case shortly after his arrest in the assault case. Prosecutors have not decided yet if they will seek an indictiment in the shaken baby case.

Before his sentencing, Hernandez pleaded for leniency because of a long standing problem with alcoholism.